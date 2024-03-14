Obituary: Robert Mogey, 90

He served 4 tours of duty in the Navy, then later worked as a thermal engineer

Robert Mogey, 90, passed away on March 10, at Kent Hospital in Warwick. He was the devoted husband to Wah M. (Duong) Mogey for 22 wonderful years. He was born on September 28, 1933, in Sommerville, N.J., to the late William and Theodate (Randolph) Mogey.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four tours of duty and retired with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He furthered himself and graduated from the New England Technical Institute with an engineering degree. Robert had a successful career as a thermal engineer until retirement.

Robert enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He was raised in the times of the Great Depression and was raised with old world values, which molded him to be the man he became. His family, faith and country gave him all the provisions he needed in life.

Robert is survived by his wife Wah Mogey of East Greenwich; stepson Johnson Ma and his wife Claudia Ma; two grandchildren, Jasmine Ma and Nathaniel Ma; and one sister Carol Mogey. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Sandy Mogey.

Relatives and friends may gather at the front entrance of the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South Country Trail, Exeter, on Friday, March 15, at 11:45 a.m. Committal prayers with military honors will commence at 12 p.m.

