Obituary: Robert Major, 66

Robert A. “Bobby” Major, 66, passed away on March 30. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late George L. and Stella M. (Whitehead) Major.

The following are reflections are from Bobby’s son, Stephen: There were many things about my Dad that I knew. The love of sports was always his thing. Especially the New England teams, but mostly the Boston Celtics. His favorite player was Larry Bird. Bobby was quite the athlete himself, scoring 63 points in a high school game. My father loved attending the sporting events of his grandchildren, Mylah and Jameson, and could often be found on the sidelines cheering them on. I particularly will miss hearing all his stories, and just having a conversation with him. I will miss his laugh and his words of encouragement. He truly will be missed by so many.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen R. Major, and his wife, Katie, and Ryan Kreshak, as well as two grandchildren and four siblings: Barbara McWilliams, Carole Aubin, Harold Major, and Raymond Major. Bobby also leaves behind his special and wonderful partner, Lillian. He was the brother of his late siblings, George Major and Elizabeth Negri.

His funeral and burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.