Obituary: Robert G. Allen, 99

Russell G. Allen, 99, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9. He was the loving husband of the late Lillian L. (Munson) Allen for 75 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry G. Allen and Cora A. (Vaughn) Allen.

Mr. Allen was employed as an ironworker for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 during WWII, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. He was the oldest living member of Quidnessett Baptist Church, member of the King Solomon’s Lodge/Manchester Lodge F. & A.M., Ironworkers Local # 37, member of the former Quidnessett Grange, Slocum Grange, and volunteered with Boy Scouts of America.

He leaves his loving children: Kenneth R. Allen and his wife, Ruth, of North Kingstown; Steven R. Allen and his wife, Shelli, of North Kingstown; Cathy L. Allen of North Kingstown; and Robert M. Allen and his wife, Kathleen, of Scottsdale, AZ. He was the cherished grandfather of Stephanie A. Allen and her husband, Juan Pablo, of Sudbury, Mass., Lindsay A. Allen of East Greenwich, Jenny A. Allen of North Kingstown, Robert M. Allen of Tempe, Ariz., Kate E. Seip and her husband, Colin, of Tempe, Ariz., Morgan Boehm and her husband, Andy Peart, of Charlestown, and great-grandfather of Sofie A. Trelles, Lilie A. Trelles, and Zachary Peart.

He was the brother of the late Raymond V. Allen and brother-in-law of Jacqueline Allen of Barrington, Ill.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to HopeHealth Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 14, at 11:00 a.m. in Quidnessett Baptist Church in North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery with a collation to follow. Relatives & friends are invited and may call at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Quidnessett Baptist Church (6356 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852) or to HopeHealth Hospice (1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904) will be appreciated.

