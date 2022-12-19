Obituary: Robert “Bob” Farrell, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert Norman Farrell, 90, was called home by the Lord on November 23, in Little River, SC. “Bob” (as he was known to all who knew him and his wife, Lorraine, lived in North Kingstown for nearly 40 years before retiring to North Myrtle Beach, SC in 2003.

Born in Providence and raised in Cranston, Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lorraine (Lutinski) Farrell, daughter, Brenda Farrell Greene, and her husband, Michael, of Hopkinton, RI; daughter, Joanne Farrell Rhodes, and her husband, David, of Loveland, Colo., and three granddaughters: Emily Rhodes, Brenda (Rhodes) Freedman and her husband Kevin, and Dorothy Rhodes. He was predeceased by his parents, Alys (Hinds) and Clifford Farrell, and his three brothers: Kenneth Kelly, Clifford Farrell, and Thomas Farrell.

A veteran of the Korean War, Bob was a Corporal in the United States Army, serving in the 121st Evacuation Hospital in Youngsan, Korea. After returning home, he embarked on a career in the insurance industry, met and married Lorraine, and settled in North Kingstown to raise their family. When his daughters were young, he spent many hours driving them to ballet lessons and softball practice, attending ballet recitals, choral concerts and Boston Red Sox games, and shepherding them around Rocky Point Amusement Park. An alumnus the University of Rhode Island, Bob was an avid fan of the URI Football Rams and often spent autumn Saturdays cheering them on at Meade Stadium. In civic life, he was a longtime member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association and the American Legion.

Throughout retirement, Bob and Lorraine enjoyed South Carolina’s relaxed beach lifestyle, cruise vacations and cross-country travel, fun times with family and friends, and attending their granddaughters’ concerts and swim meets.

In fulfillment of his wishes, Bob’s memorial service and interment will take place at future date at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.