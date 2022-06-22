Obituary: Prentice Ewing “Bud” Cockrell, 104

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Prentice Ewing “Bud” Cockrell died June 16, at the age of 104 while a resident at Roberts Health Center in North Kingstown. He was the son of Pauline (Chase) and Henry Ewing Cockrell, and brother to Marion Schickel, Anna Lameraner, Pauline Powers, and Frances Cockrell; all predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Natalie (Browne) Cockrell and their children: Mary (known as Penny) Cockrell Cuddy of Narragansett; Albert Chase Cockrell, Auburn N.Y.; and Pauline Cockrell Tyler and her husband Christopher of Snow Hill, Md. He was proud Grandpa or “Pop-pop” to 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They and many nieces and nephews will remember him for his kind disposition and generosity, handing out silver dollars for their good deeds and for good luck.

As a teenager Bud was proud to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He served in the Navy during WWII, then enlisted in the Merchant Marine. After that he worked 29 years for Browne & Sharpe Precision Tools in North Kingstown.

He was also a talented woodworker who made one-of-a-kind custom furniture. Bud was actively involved for many years at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in E. Greenwich.

Committal Prayers with Military Honors will be held on Thursday at 1:30 pm at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Condolences may be sent to Natalie Cockrell at 25 Roberts Way, North Kingstown, RI, 02852.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.