Obituary: Polly Irene LaLiberte, 89

Polly Irene LaLiberte, 89, passed away peacefully at home in East Greenwich on Feb. 19, surrounded by friends and family.

Polly was an avid gardener and always had a handpicked arrangement on the dining room table. She was heavily involved in the YMCA as well as the Girl Scouts of America and spent many hours helping her community. She proudly went by “Grandma Polly” in her Girl Scout troop. She enjoyed visiting the library, swimming at the YMCA, and attending East Greenwich United Methodist Church. She attended Pembroke College and Katharine Gibbs School. She was a secretary and personal assistant in the Northampton School District, Smith College, and UMass Dartmouth. She travelled extensively with her husband, Frank, and visited Disney World often with her family.

She was the wife of the late Frank E. LaLiberte Jr. She was born in 1930 to parents Olive (Briggs) Harrington and Raymond Harrington. She is survived by her three children, Leslie (LaLiberte) Pritchard and her husband Jim, Ted LaLiberte, and Laurie LaLiberte Garbacz, five grandchildren, Christine Garbacz, Thomas Pritchard, Joseph Garbacz, Molly (Pritchard) Mullen and her husband Jack, and Torin LaLiberte, one great-granddaughter, Harmony Mullen, and her brother Vincent Harrington and his wife Sylvia, as well as her companion and caregiver Janet Angell and many loving friends and family.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.

