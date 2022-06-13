Obituary: Paula P. Kirkpatrick, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Paula Powers Kirkpatrick passed away June 3, at the age of 71. She leaves behind her daughters, Faith and Caroline, and her grandchildren, James-Boyer, Karl Neibuhr, and Cameron James Nickles. Paula was predeceased by her devoted husband, James Kirkpatrick Jr.

Born October 30, 1950, she was the daughter of Mary and Joseph Powers of Providence.

Paula was a beloved 7th-grade English teacher for over 28 years at Cole Junior High School in East Greenwich. She was known to many as a caring, witty, and generous person. She will be greatly missed.

The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s memory may be made online to the Davisville Free Library or by check (481 Davisville Road in North Kingstown, RI).

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.