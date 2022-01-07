Obituary: Paul V. Reynolds, Esq., 81

Photo by Emily Finch, courtesy of Unsplash.

Paul V. Reynolds, Esq., 81, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Sisson) Reynolds. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Francis V. and Lucy (McGill) Reynolds.

Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Mark T. Reynolds, and his wife, Karen Reynolds, as well as a daughter, Susan L. (Reynolds) Stephenson, and her husband, Mark Stephenson. He adored his four grandsons: Brian George, Brennan Reynolds, Quintin Reynolds, and Liam Reynolds. He was the beloved brother of Judith Wragg, Gregory Reynolds, and Susan Reynolds.

Paul was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Boston College School of Law. Paul was a well respected trial attorney who practiced for 47 years. He began practicing with his father, then was a founding partner of Boyer, Reynolds & DeMarco, Ltd, now known as Reynolds, DeMarco, & Boland, Ltd. in Providence. Paul was an elected Fellow of The American College of Trial Lawyers.

Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Charlestown Beach. In addition, he enjoyed an active lifestyle and was an automobile enthusiast.

Funeral Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s name may be made to Boston Shriners Hospital for Children.

