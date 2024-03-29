Obituary: Paul S. Aust, 67

An avid gardener who enjoyed coin collecting

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Paul S. Aust, 67, of East Greenwich, passed away March 22. He was the husband of Catherine E. (Fredrick) Aust. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Paul J. and Theresa (Cuikiewicz) Aust.

Paul was an avid gardener who enjoyed coin collecting. He worked as an electrical engineer and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling and hockey in his younger days and took home many trophies. At home he loved listening to classic rock and spending time with the beloved cats he had throughout his life and watching ancient aliens.

Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters Amanda Aust and Virginia Just and three siblings Patricia Fredette, David Aust and Stephen Aust.

His funeral and burial will be private.

