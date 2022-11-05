Obituary: Paul B. Cullinane, 96

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Paul B. Cullinane, 96, of East Greenwich, formerly of Arlington, Mass., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, at Roberts Health Centre, North Kingstown.

He was the beloved husband of the late Veronica E. “Vera” (Maher) Cullinane, they had been married for 58 years at her passing. Born in Somerville, Mass., a son of the late James and Sarah (McGuigan) Cullinane.

Mr. Cullinane was employed with Chevron Corporation for 27 years before retiring as a terminal manager in 1983.

He was a WWII Navy veteran and was the longest serving member (since 1953) of the Box 52 Association – an organization that promotes fire prevention and extinguishment in the metro Boston area. He enjoyed the Boston Pops Orchestra, spending time with his family, traveling, tending to his gardens, and savoring a bowl of Brigham’s vanilla ice cream.

He is survived by his son, Paul M. Cullinane and his wife Jody of East Greenwich, and two grandsons, Ted Cullinane and his wife Jaclyn Cullinane of Boston, and Scott Cullinane and his fiancé Karlyn Simpson of San Francisco. He was the brother of the late Anne Wilson of Somerville, Mass., Mary McCrossan of Norwood, Mass., James Cullinane of Somerville, Mass., John Cullinane of Wayland, Mass., and Francis Cullinane of Somerville, Mass., and dear brother-in-law of Barbara Cullinane of Somerville, Mass.

His funeral was held Thursday, Nov. 3. Interment with military honors will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Home Base Veteran and Family Care (www.homebase.org) in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences, click HERE.