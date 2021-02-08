Obituary: Patrick J. Manzo, 51

Patrick J. Manzo, 51, of East Greenwich, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Pasquale and Mary K. (Narducci) Manzo, he lived in East Greenwich for the last 13 years. Patrick loved baseball and was an avid baseball card collector.

He is survived by three brothers, Michael J. Manzo, John A. Manzo, and Mark A. Manzo.

His funeral services will be private.

Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Community, 84 Exeter Road, Exeter, R.I. 02882. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com.