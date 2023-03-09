Obituary: Patricia A. Sarazen, RN, 86

Nurse and mother of 4

Patricia A. Sarazen, RN, (Fitzpatrick), 86, passed away peacefully on March 6. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold A. Sarazen. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Mary (Alianiello) Fitzpatrick.

Pat graduated from St. Mary’s Bayview Academy and then the R.I. Hospital School of Nursing. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina University. Pat and Arnold lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., Princeton, N.J., and Wheaton, Ill., before moving back to Rhode Island in 1973.

A devoted mother, Pat worked for many years as an R.N. while raising four children to be confident, hardworking individuals who understood the importance of education and the meaning of family. She also worked for many years at Blue Cross / Blue Shield of R.I.

Pat is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Arnold A. Sarazen Jr (Susan) of Jamestown; Marianne Lonati (the late John Lonati) of Franklin, Mass.; Robert E. Sarazen (Raeanne) of Chicago; David B. Sarazen (Lynn) of East Greenwich. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward A. Fitzpatrick Jr; her son in law, John Lonati; and her infant daughter, Elaine Marie. Pat was the cherished Nana to Alexandra, Michaela, Nicholas, Jennifer, Aidan, Andrew, David Jr., Danielle, Michael, and Elaine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 9:30 am to 10:45 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Patricia’s memory to Salve Regina University’s Nursing Alumni Scholarship Fund. Please address checks to Salve Regina University and add Patricia’s name to the memo field. Mail to: Salve Regina University, c/o Office of Advancement, 100 Ochre Point Ave., Newport, RI 02840. For making online gifts to Salve, please visit www.salve.edu/give-scholarships and select for: Nursing Alumni Scholarship. Visit www.hillfuneralhome.com to leave a comment.

