Obituary: Normand Zwolinski, 84

Normand Zwolinski, 84, passed away July 19. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Casey) Zwolinski. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Valley) Zwolinski.

He is survived by three sons, Normand J. Zwolinski, David M. Zwolinski and Troy N. Zwolinski; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister, Lillian Pease. He was the father of the late Robert A. Zwolinski and Jordan J. Zwolinski and was the brother of the late John and Lorraine.

Funeral service Friday, July 28, at noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Greenwich. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

Posted 7/20/23