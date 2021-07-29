Obituary: Norma Nyland, 99

Norma M. Nylund, 99, passed away peacefully at home on July 27. She was the wife of the late Captain Harvey R. Nylund, USN, Ret. Born in Lynbrook, NY on May 30, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Charles P. and Marie E. Grandgerard.

She is survived by two nephews, Ralph S. and Robin C. Andriola. She was the mother of the late Jeffrey R. Nylund.

Funeral service Saturday, July 31, at 10:00 AM at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown. Calling hours: Friday, July 30, from 5-7 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

