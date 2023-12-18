Obituary: Neal Tesler, 69

He loved to entertain friends in their beloved historic home in EG

Neal Tesler, 69, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away Monday, Nov. 27. Born in Los Angeles, he was the son of the (late) Harvey and Edith Tesler. Neal attended Beverly Hills High School in California. Neal is survived by his wife, Kristi, his three daughters, Emma, Rachel, and Sarah, and his sister Paula.

Neal was a native Californian and started his career in the music industry, working for A&M records. He then opened his own food brokerage company, High Desert Sales. Neal and Kristi move to Rhode Island to raise their three daughters. He loved to entertain friends in their beloved historic home in East Greenwich that was filled with wonderful and eclectic art and artifacts from many trips abroad. He was happy to showcase newly found recipes and share adventurous travel stories over a wonderful meal with friends.

Neal loved Rhode Island and, as retirement approached, he and his family shared a lovely home in Saint Petersburg, Fla. Neal enjoyed his daily long walks near the water and the sunshine of Florida. He and his wife took pleasure in exploring the new surroundings and he regularly returned to Rhode Island to be with family and friends. Neal passed peacefully at home in Florida, surrounded by his entire family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

