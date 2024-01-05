Obituary: Nancy J. Hagerty Manzi Chapman, 97

Co-owner and treasurer of Marine Mechanics and Greenwich Garage, and a lifelong EG resident

In the first hour of the 266th day of her 98th year our dear mother passed from this life into the loving embrace of Our Lord Jesus Christ to be reunited with those loved ones gone before.

A lifelong resident of East Greenwich, she was the devoted daughter of the late Wilfred L. Hagerty and Sarah A. (Henchy) Hagerty and the sister of the late Mary P. (Hagerty) Kasyan.

She was the wife of the late Melvin R. Manzi and the late Emory E. Chapman Jr.

The mother of six. She is survived by Donna (Manzi) Steere (Lawrence), Patrick “Jimmie” Manzi, Timothy M. Manzi and Christopher R. Manzi. She is predeceased by two sons, the late David J. Manzi, and Michael P. Manzi.

She was the grandmother of Erik Olsen, the late Aaron Olsen, KrisAnn MacPhee (Donald) Theresa Cehelsky (Dennis), the late Michael Patrick Manzi, Patrick Manzi Jr. (Kimberly), Gregory Joyce (Christa), Nancy Manzi, the late Aaron Manzi, Amy DaRocha (Dan) the late Melissa Maguire, Matthew Manzi, Irene Manzi (Michael), the late Shane Manzi, Michael Smith, Luis Dominguez and the late Anna Manzi

She leaves 24 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.

She was the co-owner and treasurer of Marine Mechanics and Greenwich Garage both of which were well-known establishments in East Greenwich. But her true calling was designing and producing artificial floral creations for weddings and various special events. She was also a gifted calligrapher, specializing in individually hand produced invitations and place cards.

Many hobbies and passions kept her on the move including gardening, reading, writing, poetry, and interior decorating. Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and Strauss Waltzes were close to her heart as well. She loved to sing along and dance. She had loved swimming, figure skating and all things Ireland.

With a heart of gold, she loved everyone, always making new friends, and actually caring about what they were experiencing. Always there with a sympathetic ear for a troubled soul, her generosity and compassion were boundless to the very end. She was kindness personified.

Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home to follow in procession for the Interment at 12 noon at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, 6365 Post Rd, North Kingstown.

Flowers are welcome as she appreciated their delicate beauty.

Donations in the memory of her sons David and Michael Manzi to the Rhode Island Kidney Foundation are also welcome.

