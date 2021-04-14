Obituary: Michelle Henault, 74

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Michelle M. Henault, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11. Born in Lowell, MA to Maurice and Marguerite Champagne, Michelle was a loving wife to Normand Henault, mother to Robert and Michelle Dube, and grandmother to her 2 grandchildren, Emily and Madisen Dube.

A lifelong resident of East Greenwich, Michelle loved spending time with her friends and family, and singing in the Our Lady of Mercy church choir.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 15, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, also in East Greenwich. Calling hours are omitted. Donations can be made in Michelle’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research or to the Amedisys Foundation.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.