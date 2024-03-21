Obituary: Michael “Mike” Anthony Coscina, 34

Grew up in EG; played hockey at Bishop Hendricken

From the Hill Funeral Home website

We mournfully announce the passing of Michael “Mike” Anthony Coscina, 34, of Cranston. Mike passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2024. He was the beloved son of William and Susan Coscina, born on March 6, 1990, in Warwick, and grew up in East Greenwich.

He was the youngest of four children and was a happy and easy going kid. He was social and excelled in academics and athletics. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, Rhode Island in 2008, and Bryant University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business and specialty in entrepreneurship.

He was an especially talented hockey player, winning many awards and accolades including two high school state championships with Bishop Hendricken. He also enjoyed snowboarding with his father and siblings in the winter and boating, fishing, and vacationing in the summer with family and friends. Specifically, he traveled to Alaska and Manitoba to fish with his dad, and most recently went with his brother-in-law for his young nephew Oliver’s first fishing trip in Cape Cod. He was very fond of his mother’s delicious home cooked meals and exploring restaurants with his parents. Mike and his father frequented Bruins games and enjoyed playing tennis together.

He excelled in cybersecurity sales, but above all else he loved being with his family. He was a proud and loving Uncle to his niece Charley Rausch and nephew Oliver Rausch. He is also survived by his father Dr William Coscina and his wife Cheryl, mother Susan Coscina and her partner Dan, sisters Catherine Coscina and Kimberly Rausch, brother Christopher Coscina, and brother-in-law Timothy Rausch.

We will miss Mike more than words could ever describe.

Funeral service Monday, March 25, at noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Butler Hospital Foundation https://ifoundation.butler.org.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

