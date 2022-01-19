Obituary: Michael J. Sicco, 78

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Michael J. Sicco, 78, passed away peacefully at Eleanor Slater Hospital on January 17, in the loving care of family and staff. On January 16, 1944, Michael was born to Michael and Anna Sicco in South Kingstown, RI. He resided in Wickford, as a young child moving with his parents to East Greenwich, in 1954.

He attended East Greenwich Public Schools completing high school in 1962. Michael continued his education earning an Associate Degree in Accounting from Johnson and Wales College in 1964. He then enlisted in the Air Force completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He chose to pursue his military training in RI at the Air National Guard Headquarters on a part time basis. This allowed him to accept a full time position in the RI Dept. of Transportation/Road Construction.

Michael reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Mary Lou Brusci, an East Greenwich native. They married on August 30, 1969, at Our Lady of Mercy Church. The true joy of his life was his family which includes his two children, Mark D. Sicco (Dawn) and Melissa A. Sicco. He leaves behind his two grandchildren, Jacob R. and Anna M. Sicco.

He demonstrated a strong spirit of community service in his native East Greenwich. He was a member of the EG Jaycees. Also, a volunteer firefighter for many years, he would race to answer the “siren call” which was the 911 of yester- year. In addition, he was involved in fundraising to fulfill the dream of constructing the EG Veteran Fireman’s Association facility, serving as its Treasurer and enjoying lifetime membership. Michael’s place of worship, Our Lady of Mercy Parish, engaged him to oversee and run their Bingo Fundraiser, which for many years subsidized the parish elementary school. While assisting Boy Scout Troop 2 in East Greenwich, he enjoyed mentoring scouts and proudly witnessed his son’s achievement of its highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.

Michael’s leisure activities included his life-long following of the NFL New York Giants with seats for him and family at Giants Stadium to view the home games. Baseball’s New York Yankees were his favorite team. In addition to sports, he was a man of many diverse interests including hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, golfing, and a passion for domestic and international travel with family and friends. His second family residence in West Greenwich provided the perfect setting to view wildlife encounters, a daily pass time Michael photographed and shared with others.

He achieved his retirement goals as an Air National Guard Veteran retiring at 20 years of service as Master Sergeant with commendations. He also was a 35 year retiree of the RI DOT/Roads holding the title of Assistant Chief of Construction.

Perhaps Michael’s most endearing qualities contributed to his successes. They included a subtle sense of humor, a relentless can-do attitude, and a no-nonsense approach to life in general. Friends and colleagues often said, “You always knew where you stood with Mike.”

The diagnosis of ALS came late in his life, delivering a seven year personal health crisis like no other. Yet, through it all, his courage was an unmistakable beacon of “faith-driven” love and hope for those who witnessed his journey.

Michael’s Legacy

Live life well – Accept life’s challenges with dignity.

Where there is life; There is hope.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 24 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Special Olympics RI.

