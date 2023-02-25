Obituary: Michael G. Hoffer, 84

Michael Gary Hoffer, 84, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Jan. 5, 1939.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Hoffer; his son Mark Hoffer and his wife Ellie of Wakefield; his son David and his wife Seychelle of Wakefield; his daughter Jill LePage and her husband Peter of West Greenwich, and son Jason Lowe and his wife Katie of East Bridgewater, Mass., and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jayne Forster, and her husband, Frank Forster, formerly of Warwick.

Michael was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and was a member of AEPi, the varsity Track and Field and Soccer teams. After graduating college he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at Arkwright Incorporated in Fiskville, R.I. He worked his way up to vice president of purchasing before his retirement.

One of Michael’s greatest joys was being involved in coaching and watching his children and grandchildren in sports and other activities. Michael was a volunteer coach with Special Olympics, and a coach and participant with his wife, Donna, with the Team in Training of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in marathons all over the world. Even in retirement, Michael stayed very active playing golf, softball, and walking with the local walking club.

Burial will be private. Shiva will be held Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Mark and Ellie Hoffer, 1510 Broad Rock Road, Wakefield. Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association.

