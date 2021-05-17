Obituary: Maxine Morse, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Maxine Morse, 91, passed away on May 13, at home in the presence of her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Morse. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late David and Matilda (Ross) Silevitch, she most recently lived in West Warwick, previously having lived in Warwick and Cranston. She was the owner of the former Maxine’s Art Gallery in East Greenwich and Warwick. Maxine was a former member of Temple Beth Israel and member of the Cranston Senior Guild. She was an avid bowler and bridge player. Maxine adored her two dogs, Shane and Lilly.

She was the devoted mother of Donna Young and her partner, Stephen Tippe, of Cranston; David Morse and his late wife, Marilyn, of Cranston; Mark Morse and his wife, Maureen, of Johnston; and Lloyd Morse and his wife, Pamela, of West Warwick. Maxine was also a dear sister to the late Kenneth Gross, and a loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 19th at 10 AM, at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick with social distancing and facial mask requirements. Services are also available via Zoom with details on Shalom Memorial Chapel’s site HERE.

Shiva will be private due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or VNA Care NE Foundation, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. A special thank you to the home hospice caregivers, especially Francesca Pacheco, of VNA Care NE, who provided comfort and assistance to Maxine during her critical time.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.