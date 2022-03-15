Obituary: Matthew M. Dennison, 17

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

On February 12, Matthew M. Dennison was injured by the senseless act of a drunk driver. After a month battling his injuries, Matthew passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on March 10, 2022. He was 17. Born in Woonsocket on June 18, 2004, he was a son of Mark E. and Brenda L. (Pappagallo) Dennison.

Matthew was a loving son and brother. He made his family proud every day with his strength, character, charisma and love. He will be greatly missed.

He loved spending time with his family in his favorite place, Lake Memphremagog in Newport, VT. No matter the season, he loved going there to ski, play pond hockey, or enjoy water sports with his cousins.

Matthew will be remembered for his passion for hockey. He started skating at the age of four and immediately fell in love with the game. For Matthew, there was never an off-season. As the Senior Captain of the West Warwick-Exeter-West Greenwich Co-Op Team, he helped lead them to a State Championship in 2020. He was a true leader on and off the ice and surrounded himself with great friends, whom he treasured. He considered them his brothers.

Those who knew him best knew he never missed an opportunity to pull a prank, or make people laugh with his quick wit and sarcasm.

He never missed a Bruins game and would celebrate each goal with a special handshake.

There are no words to express the hole that will be left in the lives of those who knew him. Matthew will be forever missed and forever loved.

Besides his parents he is survived by his sister, Kaitlyn E. Dennison; paternal grandfather, Harry L. Dennison and his wife, Irene; paternal grandmother, Muriel D. Dennison; maternal grandfather, Michael J. Pappagallo, Jr., and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was the grandson of the late Rosemary Pappagallo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 18, at 11:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Burial will be in East Greenwich Cemetery in East Greenwich. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 17, from 3:00- 8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew’s name may be made to M.A.D.D, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Rhode Island Chapter.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.

