Obituary: Mary T. “Terry” Grausgruber, 75

Mary T. “Terry” Grausgruber, 75, passed away May 7. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Grausgruber. Born in Fall River, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Theodore R. and Lorraine L. (Dupre) Quinlivan.

She is survived by four children: William P. Grausgruber, Linda S. Grausgruber, Sandra J. Minuto, and Theresa R. Moorehead; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ted R. “Quin” Quinlivan.

Due to current health and safety regulations her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

