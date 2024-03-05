Obituary: Mary L. (Prew) Hickox, 91

Mary’s proudest accomplishment was her service in the Navy

Mary L. (Prew) Hickox, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. She was born on July 28, 1932, in Foxboro, Mass., to the late Charlie and Ruth Prew.

She was the loving wife of the late Joseph E. Hickox, with whom she shared 56 years of cherished marriage until his passing in 2017. It was during her time in the Navy that she met her beloved Joseph. Together, they navigated military life, stationed in various places such as the Great Lakes, Jamaica, and Cuba, and also lived in California and Massachusetts.

Mary’s proudest accomplishment was her service in the Navy, where she worked tirelessly to care for the sick and serve her country. After her remarkable Navy career, she continued her dedication to healthcare, serving as a nurse at Kent Hospital for almost three decades. In between her professional commitments, Mary lovingly raised her two sons and maintained a warm and welcoming home. Family was the cornerstone of Mary’s life, and she reveled in the growth of her two sons, finding special joy in the company of her grandsons. Mary also enjoyed spending time during the summer at her sister’s house on Peaks Island, Maine.

Passionate of the arts, Mary found solace and joy in the theater, championing actors at every stage of their careers. As an active parishioner at the Washington United Methodist Church, she lent her time and energy to various events, embracing the sense of community and togetherness. Her membership in the Navy Nurse Corps Association (NNCA) symbolized her commitment to preserving the legacy of the remarkable women who served alongside her.

Mary’s retirement was far from quiet; instead, she embraced the lush greens of Coventry Pines Golf Course, not only as a player but also as a dedicated worker for nearly a decade. In the later years of her life, Mary found a haven at The Seasons in East Greenwich, where she forged new connections and remained an active participant in The Seasons community. Her vibrant presence, ever-engaging, illuminated the lives of those around her.

She is survived by her two sons: Mark H. Hickox, and his wife Jean of Jamestown, and Brett D. Hickox, and his wife Kim of Roswell, Ga.; two grandsons Cole Hickox and Jake Hickox; and a brother Joe Prew. She is predeceased by her siblings Charlie, Al and Ida. She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and love that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Her funeral service will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, on Friday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the R.I. Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Should friends desire, donations may be made to The Season Assisted Living Residence, 5 Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, or online at www.theseasons.org.

