Obituary: Martha Johnson, 99

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Martha I. (Cornell) Johnson, 99, passed peacefully on April 29. She was the loving wife of the late Clifford W. Johnson for 73 years. Born in Cranston on May 29, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Everett I. and Isabelle I. (Greenhalgh) Cornell.

Mrs. Johnson was a resident of Cranston for most of her life, born and raised on the family farm. In 2007, Mrs. Johnson moved from Cranston to East Greenwich, and was a resident at The Seasons for the past 10 years. She was a life member of the Eastern Star, and member of Signet Chapter No. 21-OES. She was also a member of St. David’s On-The-Hill Episcopal Church, and former President of the Church Auxiliary.

She was the beloved mother of Clifford W. Johnson, Jr., grandmother of Deborah Round and her husband, Dan; Tiffany Johnson, and her husband, Richard; and David Johnson. She was mother-in-law to Gail Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is also survived by three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Linda Phillips, Lois Bogda, and dear friend, Janice Freeborn, who remained by her side until she passed. She was predeceased by her son, Wayne Johnson, and siblings, Eleanor L. Nelson, Florine Andrew, Lowell M. Cornell, and Everett I. Cornell.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 10 from 10- 11 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. Her burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Warwick. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. A live streaming of the service may be found on the Fagan-Quinn Facebook page here.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. David’s On-The-Hill Church, 200 Meshanticut Valley Pkwy, Cranston, RI 02920, or The Seasons East Greenwich, 5 Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818, will be appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.