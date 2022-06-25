Obituary: Marjorie J. Perretta, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marjorie J. Perretta, 89, passed away June 22. She was the wife of the late Alfred D. Perretta. Mrs. Perretta worked for the U.S. Government as an administrative assistant at the Quonset and Newport naval bases. She was an avid reader, a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church for over 70 years, and had a flare for fashion.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by three daughters; Vicki M. Hahn and her husband, Glenn; Diane L. Donahay and her partner, Michael Tedeschi; and Lynn M. Cleary and her husband, Ned. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Lisa Fox Kassabian, Rachel Abbott, Brian Donahay, Kelly Cleary McDevitt, Alex Cleary, and Eric Donahay; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Avery, and a brother, Wayne Ise.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., E.G. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, E.G. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.