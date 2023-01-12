Obituary: Marilyn (Foley) Claire, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marilyn (Foley) Claire passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023. She was a resident of Brookdale South Bay in South Kingstown, Rhode Island at the time of her death. Marilyn leaves behind two sons, Robert A. Claire, of Wood River Junction, Rhode Island, and Jack W. Claire, of New Sharon, Maine. She also leaves behind a grandson, Nathan W. Claire, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Marilyn was a graduate of Brown University, a Fulbright Scholar, and the wife of her late husband of over 60 years, David W. Claire.

Marilyn worked for many years as an in-home teacher for disabled children, and as an assistant in geriatric research and care at the conclusion of her career. Above all else, she loved her home and family, and spent many gratifying years in the beautiful community of Bay Ridge in Potowomut, before her retirement and eventual passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. A burial will be in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, East Greenwich.

Donations on her behalf may be made to Hope Health and Hospice Care of Wakefield, Rhode Island.

May Marilyn now rest in peace, united with those she has long cherished, and who have remained a part of her deepest and most heartfelt memories.

