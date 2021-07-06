Obituary: Maria Aquino, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Maria G. Aquino, 79, passed away on July 2.

She was born in Ciro’ Superiore, Italy on March 21, 1942, to the late Giuseppe and Vittoria (Stillitano) Nicastri. She grew up in poverty-stricken post-World War II Italy and eventually married Domenico Conci. Soon after, she was widowed at a very young age with a small daughter that she raised on her own.

Later, Maria displayed courage by immigrating to the United States in 1975, leaving behind her beloved family and friends in Italy. She married Achille Aquino and had another daughter and a son. She was very far from home but remained in contact with her loved ones via letters, phone calls, and video chats throughout the years.

She is remembered as a warm, loving woman who demonstrated her love for others through her famous Italian cooking. Her kitchen became the gathering place for all family celebrations, spending her entire day cooking for everyone and baking cookies with her grandchildren into the late evenings. Maria was a kind, generous, and extraordinary daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by three children, Giuseppina (Conci) Matarazzo, Marcella R. Aquino Caporaso, and Robert Aquino; two sons-in laws: Michael Matarazzo and Anthony Caporaso; four grandchildren: Gerald and Alessandro Matarazzo, and Lucas and Isabella Caporaso.

Her funeral is Friday, July 9, at 9:00 AM from the Hill Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church; both are in East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Greenwich. Calling hours: Thursday, July 8, from 5- 8:00 PM.

Maria was a devotee of Padre Pio who was a comfort to her during the difficult times in her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Centre for Padre Pio are welcome.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.