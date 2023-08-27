Obituary: Margarite E. Mercurio, 81

Worked as inspector for Cherry Semiconductor

Margarite E. Mercurio, 81, of Warwick, passed away August 19, 2023. Born in East Greenwich, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Nappa) Forcelli.

Mrs. Mercurio had worked as an inspector for Cherry Semiconductor. She loved her grandchildren and her church.

She is survived by two children, three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four siblings and was predeceased by four siblings.

Her funeral will be private.

