Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Forman, 91

Margaret “Peggy” Forman, 91, of Sleepy Hollow Road, East Greenwich, died peacefully in her home on June 26. Born January 14, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mary (Harrison) and Ignatius Frohbose, she went on the marry John H. Forman, Sr. (1928-2007), a Navy Seabee, in 1947. Traveling the world, they had five children: Patricia (husband James Jones) of East Greenwich; John Jr. (wife Susan Forman) of Punta Gorda, FL; Elizabeth “Bitsy” (husband Ron Mosher) of Sitka, Alaska; Daniel (wife Margaret Forman) of East Greenwich, and Mary Forman of Jamestown. She is survived by her brother Deacon John Frohbose of Circleville, N.Y.; sisters Dolores Townley of Circleville, N.Y. and Ann Bollmann of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; her 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Diane Marie Forman and her sister Marie Coffman Smedes.

Peggy settled in the Sun Valley area of East Greenwich in 1960 and proceeded to raise her family there. While her husband made deployments out of Davisville, Peggy held down the fort, starting her own business washing windows and hanging wallpaper in the many new homes being built in the area. Later she went on to hold a number of clerical jobs at Quonset, Defense Mapping, and the IRS. After she retired, she and her husband John traveled extensively throughout the United States in their RV. In retirement, she also enjoyed her volunteer work at Saint Francis de Sales church in North Kingston, where she enjoyed the comfort and support of her church family. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren camping, playing board games, making jigsaw puzzles, and attending soccer games. A fixture at her great-daughter’s soccer games, where she was a vocal supporter, “Nana” held the unofficial position of matriarch of the game.

Beloved by her family and friends, Peggy was most noted for her quips and the stories she told. A natural born storyteller, she would regale her listeners with tales of her childhood in Brooklyn, her adventures as the wife of a Navy Seabee, and her life as the mother of five children. Her children were often met with exclamations from Peggy’s acquaintances and friends alike who said, “I love your mother’s stories! She’s such a character.” Even the Hospice Chaplain confessed that she liked to leave Peggy last on her rounds so that she could stay a little longer to hear her stories.

Besides her family and friends, Peggy loved her pets. She was never without a beloved dog by her side. It was a gift that she passed along this love of animals to her children and grandchildren. Her last pet, Bella, was at her side when she passed.

Family and friends will greatly miss Peggy, beloved mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend. Beyond her devotion to her family and her loving support, we will remember the mischievous twinkle in her eyes, her quick humor, her bright and loving smile, her warm and welcoming hugs, and her sweet-tooth stash of “Nana mints,” M&Ms, and cookies that she generously shared with all.

Due to the current pandemic, Peggy will be waked and buried privately. Friends are invited to join the family for a mass of Christian Burial at Saint Francis De Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2. Masks are required. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation, Peggy would appreciate your support of one of her favorite charities, Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Visit Hill Funeral Home HERE for full obituary and online condolences.

