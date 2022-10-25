Obituary: Margaret M. Arundel, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Margaret M. Arundel, 95, passed away on Oct. 23. She was the wife of the late Philip J. Arundel. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Davis) Harvey.

Margaret (though she was always called Peg or Peggy by her family and friends) was an avid sports fan – a lifelong supporter of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins – and also thoroughly enjoyed watching tennis and golf. In her earlier years, Peg loved to travel with her family members and friends, and later in life became a keen and knowledgeable birdwatcher. She also enjoyed spending her leisure time catching up on the newspaper daily, baking, or couponing. But most of all, she delighted in spending time with her loved ones, attending events, ceremonies, birthdays, graduations, and celebrating holidays, especially when she was able to end the day schooling them in a game of Hi Lo Jack or Canasta. Her quick wit never failed, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by three sons, James D. Arundel (Geraldine), David J. Arundel (Angela) and Christopher M. Arundel (Doris); five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Jean Justice and Janet Roberts.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27,, at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to a charity.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.