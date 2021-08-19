Obituary: Margaret Anderson, 78

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Margaret A. (Cahoone) Anderson, 78, passed away on Aug. 16, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Peter G. Anderson; they had been married for 58 years. Born in Wakefield on Sept. 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Margaret (Whaley) Cahoone. “Midge” was a lifelong resident of North Kingstown.

Midge owned her own hairdressing business for several years, as well as serving as activities director at South County Nursing Center. After retiring, she was a bus monitor for the North Kingstown School Department.

In her spare time, she was director of the Sunday School at the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown for many years. Midge loved going to yard sales and antique stores in search of treasures. Her passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two children, Kimberly Anderson Henry and her husband, Michael; and Peter Anderson, Jr., and his wife Jennifer (Fredette). She was the adoring grandmother of Michael Henry Jr., Thomas Henry, Lauren Henry, Mollie (Anderson) Parziale, Hannah Anderson, Peter S. Anderson, Owen Anderson, Iain Twining, and Penelope Twining, as well as five great grandchildren.

She was the sister of Louis Cahoone and the late Marjorie Cook and Georgia Farrell. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. in the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in East Greenwich. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.