Obituary: Lt. Jon A. Larsson, EGFD (Ret.), 56

EG firefighter for 25 years; passionate EGVFA volunteer

Lt. Jon A. Larsson, EGFD (Ret.). 56, passed away Sept. 26. He was the husband of Leslie J. (Caplis) Larsson. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Arthur L., Jr. and Alice B. (Clason) Larsson.

Jon was a hardworking man who had a deep love for family and friends. Jon worked for the EGFD for 25 years and forged forever bonds with his firefighter brothers and sisters. He was a teacher, mentor and inspiration to many of them.

In addition to firefighting, he worked many years in heavy construction and carpentry. Of late he spent many hours as a member of the EGVFA Museum Committee where he pursued his passion restoring antique fire trucks. His pride was evident when he talked of these endeavors and especially when the trucks would participate in town parades.

Jon was also living life to the fullest with his wife, adventuring, camping, traveling, and entertaining at his home showcasing all of his handiwork.

Words that would describe Jon Larsson – dedicated, just, loyal, meticulous, tenacious, ingenious, selfless, and proud. He surely was a perfectionist with an attention to detail who loved and excelled at any challenge, and he certainly would give you the shirt off his back.

He touched so many and made a lasting impression on everyone he knew. He will be forever missed.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Zachary T. Larsson and Emily L. Larsson; two stepchildren Lucas V. Massaro and Morgan L.P. Massaro; and two sisters Barbara A. Larsson and Joanne E. Larsson (James E. Newcomb).

Calling hours will be held on Sunday Oct. 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A celebration of life will held Monday Oct. 2, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon’s memory may be made to the EGVFA Museum Truck Fund, 80 Queen St., East Greenwich, RI 02818.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

Posted 9/27/23