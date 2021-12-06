Obituary: Lois E. Harter, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lois E. (Essex) Harter, 94, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Donald G. Harter for 62 years.

Born and raised in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Mary Ednah (Clarke) Essex.

For 22 years and until she retired in 2012, she and her husband owned Harter Industries which manufactured solar pool heating systems.

She is survived by her son, Don Harter (Wendy) of Ann Arbor, MI; a son-in-law Bert Anz of Alabama; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Linda Anz and sister of the late David Essex and Alice Sanderson.

Committal Prayers will be private for the family. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.