Obituary: Lella M. Bannister, 82

by | Oct 7, 2020

Lella M. Bannister (Clark, Mitchell), 82, of East Greenwich, peacefully passed away at home on Oct 1, with Donald, her loving husband of 54 years, and her family by her side. Born in East Providence, she was the loving daughter of the late William and Helen (Corning) Clark.

She was, along with her husband, the proud owner of Interstate Diesel for 44 years.

She was the loving and devoted mother of her sons Elliott Jr (Janice), Stephen (Linda), Joseph (Sherri), Daniel (Kathy) Mitchell, daughters Cindy Hammond, Susan King, RN, and step-son Michael (Maryann) Bannister and pre-deceased by her step-son David Bannister, also the loving Grandma to Stephen Jr, Donald, Jason, Laura, Maria, Steven, Angela, Paige, Anthea, Ella, Josh, Amanda, Jennifer, Kristi, Ed Jr, Jenni and Eric Jr., great-grandma to 14. Beloved sister of William J. Clark Sr., RN, aunt to Joseph and William Clark Jr. She was the life-long loving childhood friend of Dorothy Bettencourt.

She was a longtime parish member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed many hobbies such as painting ceramics, crocheting and interior home decorating. She will be fondly remembered for playing many various card and board games with her family that included lots of laughs, her enjoyment of the Christmas season and most importantly, her loving, never-ending devotion to her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct 8, at 11 a.m. at St Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. All are invited to attend. Due to COVID restrictions, visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

