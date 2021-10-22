Obituary: Katherine E. Millette, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Katherine E. Millette, 94, passed away October 19. She was the wife of Cal Millette. Born in Bridgewater, MA, on September 24, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Carl J. and Hazel G. (Boker) Thompson.

She worked as a teacher’s aide at Eldredge Elementary in East Greenwich for 29 years, and was an AVON representative. She loved reading and crossword puzzles.

Besides her husband she is survived by three sons, Roger P. Millette (Joan), Scott E. Millette (Belinda) and Leonard K. Millette; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ralph and Gertrude.

Her funeral and burial will be private.

