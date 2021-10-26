Obituary: Karen S. Hinger, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Karen S. Hinger, 70, formerly of Piqua, passed away on Thursday, October 21 at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini in North Kingston. She was born December 31, 1950, in Dayton to the late Harold and Martha (Wilt) Clark. She married Timothy C. Hinger February 3, 1990, in Huber Heights; and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Bradley “Scott” Zimmerman, Thomas Zimmerman all of Dayton; a daughter, Christina Hinger of Vandalia; seven grandchildren, Ryan Zimmerman, Rachel (Tim) Campbell, Kiersten Zimmerman, Toby (Katie) Zimmerman, Justin DeLong, Brandon DeLong, Travis Delong; five great grandchildren: Brycen and Brantley Campbell, Maverick Zimmerman, and Andrea and Andrew Moton; brother, Larry (Judy) Clark of Dayton; and daughters-in-law Tina Zimmerman and Tonya Zimmerman, both of Huber Heights. She was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Hinger; a daughter, Theresa DeLong, and two brothers Richard Clark and Gary Clark.

Karen was a 1968 graduate of Stebbins High School and retired from the Crimzon Rose Accessories International Company of Rhode Island as a successful Accounting Manager. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in East Greenwich. She enjoyed traveling, reading and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She will long be remembered for her adventurous and fun-loving sprit, contagious smile, tremendous courage and her dedication to and love for her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant with Deacon Michael Hinger. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Her family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen’s name are encouraged to Saint Elizabeth Community (2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI, 02886), or the Alzheimer’s Association (31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45359).

