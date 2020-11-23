Obituary: June A. Black, 81

June A. Black, 81, of East Greenwich, passed away at home on Nov. 6, comforted by her family. She was born on Dec. 6, 1938, to the late Marjorie Strain Ward and Owen C. Ward of Brookline, Mass.

Family was the joy of her life. She was the wife of the late Robert B. Black and the beloved mother of their three children: Robert F. Black, Susan L. deLisle, and David O. Black, all of whom still live in East Greenwich.

She was proudest of her seven darling grandchildren: Justin Black, Andrew, Taylor, and Corey deLisle, and Zachary, Emily, and Sarah Black. June was predeceased by two siblings, Diane Ward and Windsor McKenzie. She also leaves behind her twin brother Owen and younger brother Alan and their families, whom she adored.

The burial services will be private, but the family wishes to thank all for their kind thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please pass along an act of kindness to honor June’s memory.

Visit Hill Funeral Home for full obituary and online condolences.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

