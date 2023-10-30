Obituary: Judith Nancy Brinckerhoff, 76

Taught in East Greenwich for more than 30 years

Retired local teacher Judith Nancy Brinckerhoff, 76, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on October 27. Judy was born on January 15, 1947, in Owego, N.Y., to Luther and Evelyn Hofmeister. She grew up in Owego, playing in the fields near her childhood home. Judy discovered her passion for teaching while attending college, and she dedicated over 30 years of her life to shaping young minds as a 6th-grade and gifted-and-talented elementary school teacher at George R. Hanaford Elementary School.

Judy’s creativity, kindness, and sense of humor were evident in both her personal and professional life. She poured her heart into decorating her home, creating a warm and inviting space for her family and friends. She and her husband, Nelson, traveled extensively in early life together, exploring places like Peru and Egypt. In retirement, Judy pursued her artistic talents, becoming a well-known American Folk artist. Her work, filled with charm and whimsy, was sold nationally (http://www.judithbrinckfolkart.com). In her spare time, Judy enjoyed curling up on her patio and armchair with a good book, painting in her studio, doing special activities with her granddaughter, and sitting by the lake at her and her husband’s condo in the White Mountains.

Family was of utmost importance to Judy. She and Nelson were married for over 40 years and raised two sons, Alex and Ben, with love and care. She cherished spending time with her granddaughter, Zoe, and celebrated holidays and special occasions with her loved ones. Judy was also close to her brother, Eric Hofmeister.

Judy’s memory will be cherished by her beloved husband, Nelson Brinckerhoff; her sons, Alex Brinckerhoff and Ben Brinckerhoff; granddaughter, Zoe Brinckerhoff; and brother, Eric Hofmeister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Evelyn Hofmeister.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Details will be announced once they become available.

Judy will be remembered for her dedication to teaching, her artistic talent, and her unwavering love for her friends and family. Her kindness and creativity touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of warmth and joy.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 10/30/23