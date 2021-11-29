Obituary: Joyce Norton, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joyce, M. Norton, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 16. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Norton.

Born in Waltham, MA, she was a daughter of the late Samuel H. and Minnie (Howard) Tibbetts. Joyce was the mother of Susan H. Belanger, Linda J. Cobb and Judith C. Gregory; sister of Robert E. Tibbetts; grandmother of Michael Schofield, Heath Robinson, Paul Robert Cobb, Kristine Quinn and Shane M. Dwyer. She was the sister of the late John Tibbetts and grandmother of the late Steven J. Cobb.

Joyce was a resident of Naples, FL, North Kingstown, RI, and Summerville, SC. She was an artist and designed her own hand painted clothing line. She was a member of the East Greenwich Art Club and won many awards for her paintings.

A visitation was held Monday, November 29, 2021 from 9-11 AM with a service to follow in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel in Warwick. Burial will be in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Barrington.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.