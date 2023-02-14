Obituary: Joyce Lee Denton, 86

East Greenwich Resident

Joyce Lee Denton, 86, of East Greenwich, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at West View Nursing & Rehabilitation in West Warwick with her daughter by her side.

Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Marjorie (Temple) Starr.

Joyce was a graduate of East Providence High School and had attended the University of Rhode Island. She enjoyed playing bridge and she loved flowers.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Denton of East Greenwich, Keith Denton of Rehoboth, MA, Joya Denton of Savannah, GA, daughter-in-law Brenda Denton of Wood River Junction, sister Val Steele of Delaware, brother Jeff Starr of Delaware and several nieces. She was the mother of the late Wayne Denton, Ellen Denton, and sister of the late Sandra Black.

Her burial in Swan Point Cemetery will be held at a later date.

