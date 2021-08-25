Obituary: Joseph Cipolla, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joseph L. Cipolla, age 92, formerly of Spring Valley Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 22, at Scalabrini Villa Health Care in North Kingstown. Born in Warwick, RI, he was the son of the late Amalio and Lucy (DiCarlo) Cipolla. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna E. (Harrington) Cipolla.

As Vice President of Investment Financing at UBS, Joe worked until his retirement at age 80. He was a lifetime member of the Aurora Civic Association in Providence, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich.

Joe is survived by his two daughters: Linda Drinkwater and her husband, Dale, of Delray Beach, FL and Julie Cipolla and her wife, Jennifer Martenson, of Providence, RI. He is predeceased by three siblings: Horace Lancellotta, Adeline (Lancellotta) Silva, and Anne (Cipolla) LaPlume.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.