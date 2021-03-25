Obituary: John Eliason, 61

by | Mar 25, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

John Edward Eliason, 61, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on March 20, at his son Eric’s home. He was born June 29, 1959, in Providence to Geraldine and John. 

In his early years, John was a classically trained trombonist who played with the Young Rhode Islanders. He later formed the band, Edgewood, with his friends, playing at many popular RI venues. 

John was a legend of Narragansett Bay. If you were on the Bay in the last half century, chances are you would have seen John. Before he was old enough to drive and had no engine on his skiff, he rowed out of Warwick Cove to the Bay with his brother, Brian, to bull rake. After filling the boat with quahogs, he rowed back and put the day’s haul in his mom’s car. His career was the Bay. He started the first aquaculture farm there and was an innovator who created techniques specifically for the Bay environment. He was a true naturalist who loved the rhythms of the ecosystems in which he lived and worked. John’s knowledge of the species that inhabit the Bay, now and in the past, was remarkable. He shared this passion with his children, especially with his son, Eric, who worked closely beside him. John will be forever remembered by his family and friends.

John is survived by his son, Eric Eliason, his mother, Geraldine Hamilton, of East Greenwich, his father, John Eliason, of Coventry, his siblings, Brian Eliason, Donna Harvey, Leslie Lusi, and his beloved granddaughter, Ella. John was recently pre-deceased by his daughter, Stephanie Marie Eliason.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 5-8 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home (2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM (St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick). Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. 

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS