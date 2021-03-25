Obituary: John Eliason, 61

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

John Edward Eliason, 61, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on March 20, at his son Eric’s home. He was born June 29, 1959, in Providence to Geraldine and John.

In his early years, John was a classically trained trombonist who played with the Young Rhode Islanders. He later formed the band, Edgewood, with his friends, playing at many popular RI venues.

John was a legend of Narragansett Bay. If you were on the Bay in the last half century, chances are you would have seen John. Before he was old enough to drive and had no engine on his skiff, he rowed out of Warwick Cove to the Bay with his brother, Brian, to bull rake. After filling the boat with quahogs, he rowed back and put the day’s haul in his mom’s car. His career was the Bay. He started the first aquaculture farm there and was an innovator who created techniques specifically for the Bay environment. He was a true naturalist who loved the rhythms of the ecosystems in which he lived and worked. John’s knowledge of the species that inhabit the Bay, now and in the past, was remarkable. He shared this passion with his children, especially with his son, Eric, who worked closely beside him. John will be forever remembered by his family and friends.

John is survived by his son, Eric Eliason, his mother, Geraldine Hamilton, of East Greenwich, his father, John Eliason, of Coventry, his siblings, Brian Eliason, Donna Harvey, Leslie Lusi, and his beloved granddaughter, Ella. John was recently pre-deceased by his daughter, Stephanie Marie Eliason.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 5-8 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home (2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM (St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick). Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.

