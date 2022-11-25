Obituary: John E. Zwolinsky, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

John E. Zwolinski 95, of Warwick, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at home on November 20.

John was son of the late John Zwolinski and Helen Marie (Valley) Zwolinski, born January 27, 1927. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marjorie (Mitchell) Zwolinski; sister, Lorraine Martinelli; son, John E. Zwolinski Jr., and son-in-law, Norman Jakeman.

He leaves behind his brother, Norman Zwolinski; sister, Lillian (Zwolinski) Pease, and children, Ronald Zwolinski (Betty-Jo), Rose Marie Zwolinski, Gregory Zwolinski (Theresa), Keith Zwolinski (Melissa), and Kim Zwolinski. He has 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. To many, he was “Dad” and “Grandpa” but to most, he will always be remembered as “Johnny Z.”

Born in Warwick, he enlisted in the Navy in 1944, and served until 1946, at which time he was awarded a Victory Medal. In August 1946, he married the love of his life, Marjorie.

John spent most his life on the water. He was a shell fisherman for 17 years before working at Electric Boat in Groton, CT. He worked in Groton for 15 years and then transferred to Quonset Point until 1979. He was the first person in Rhode Island to get a mortgage from the bank with the occupation of a shell fisherman. He was the top man every day with his haul. He was a hard worker and would frequently reminisce with his sons and grandsons, boasting to be “the best quahoger on the bay.”

In 1983, he retired and moved to Florida. He spent many years there with his wife in the Sebastian area. After 19 years, they moved back to Rhode Island to be with family.

He was a free Mason and an outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, blue crabbing, and hunting. He had a love for animals and spent some time raising English Setters. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling with his wife. They would travel the coastline by RV in pursuit of the best seafood, camping along the way with their dogs, Zeke, Fluffy, and Daisy.

Once his wife passed in 2018, he spoke of her daily and missed her beyond belief. His family is now in peace knowing that they have been reunited once again.

Johnny Z’s funeral and burial will be private.

