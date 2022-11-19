Obituary: John A. Jurczak, 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

John A. Jurczak, 87, of West Greenwich, RI, formerly of Easton and Adams MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Eleanor M. (Dalton) Jurczak.

Born, raised and educated in Adams, Mass., He was the son of the late Albert and Emma (Doyle) Jurczak. He was known to family and friends as “Jack” or “Jocko.”

John was a proud veteran, who served his country with the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.

John was a retired pipe fitter and welder with Brockton Local 276. He was a master at his trade and worked on many interesting projects. His skills would take him both near and far most notably to the Trans-Alaskan pipeline as well as many iconic structures in Rhode Island.

John was known as an accomplished artist. He used his welding skills to create award winning metal sculptures. He also used his creative talents for painting and jewelry making. He enjoyed art classes at RISD that inspired his creativity.

John was devoted to his family and was a constant presence at his granddaughter’s sports and activities as well as with his disabled daughter. He was also an avid fan of the New England sports teams. His other hobbies included gardening, reading, stamp and coin collecting.

In addition to his wife Eleanor, he is survived by his two daughters, Annmarie Jurczak, MD and her husband Keith Brecher, MD of East Greenwich, RI and Kathleen Jurczak of Plymouth, MA; four siblings, Thomas Jurczak of Reading, MA, David Jurczak of Adams, MA, Michael Jurczak of Sitka, AK and Peter Jurczak of Ketchikan, AK. John is also survived by his three grandchildren, Audrey, Shannon, and Zooey Brecher and many loving nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Maureen Jurczak and brother of the late Patricia Kelley and Albert Jurczak.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend John’s funeral service on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., South Easton, Mass., at 11 a.m. Immediately following will be interment to be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Easton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 or to Rhode Island Veterans Home, Activities 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809.

For online condolences and directions visit: www.kanefuneralhome.com.