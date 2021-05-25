Obituary: Joan L. Withrow, 77

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan L. Withrow, 77, of East Greenwich, passed away May 23. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Marvin F. Withrow. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (King) Radican.

Mrs. Withrow had worked as a sales representative for AT&T.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Kerri W. Valentine and her husband Glenn and Wendi L. Withrow; grandchildren Joseph, Kailee-Jayne, Andrew and Joshua; and brothers, Thomas and Stephen Radican.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.