Obituary: Joan A. McGuire, 91

Joan A. (Clarke) McGuire, 91, passed away Monday, July 25, at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born in Fall River, Mass. to the late Thomas W. and Leah D. (Taylor) Clarke, she was the wife of the late Herbert H. McGuire who passed away January 8, 2019; they were married for 64 years.

She is survived by three children: Stephen T. McGuire (Maureen) of Warwick, Timothy W. McGuire (Colleen) of Gloucester, and Cynthia M. Lewis (Everett) of Kingston, as well as six grandchildren: Joshua McGuire (Tiffany), Todd McGuire, Jack McGuire (Elizabeth), Jeremy McGuire (Nicci), Lindsay Cadieux (Michael) and Leah A. Lewis and four great-grandsons: Kyle, Connor, Reed and Tate. Joan was the sister of Thomas W. Clarke, Judith Leddy, and the late Joyce Langello, Carol Gould, and Richard C. Clarke, and many nieces and nephews.

Joan worked at Shepard’s Dept. Store and as a clerk for Met Life Insurance. She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich and previously a member of the former St. Andrew & St. Phillip of Coventry.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and winters in Piney Point, Fla. with her husband and friends. She loved music, shopping, and outings with the Red Hat Ladies. She traveled alongside her husband in his journey with the Rhode Island Masons.

Joan’s life will be celebrated at her funeral service, was held Tuesday, August 2, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to VNA Care of New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. We wish to thank Joan’s caregivers, especially Phyllis Eddy – who became her most trusted friend and also her Hospice nurses. Kindly omit flowers.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.