Obituary: Jene R. Austin, 84

From the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website

Jene R. Austin, age 84, of East Greenwich, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Ballston, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gerald and Virginia Austin. For 61 years, he was the loving husband of Marcia L. (Eccleston) Austin.

From 1958 to 1961, Jene honorably served in the United States Navy and was eventually stationed in Quonset Point, where he met his future wife, Marcia. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he was employed as a tool and die maker at Micro Contact for many years. At the time of his retirement, he had worked his way up to management level. Jene enjoyed attending car shows and maintaining his yard.

In addition to his wife, Jene is survived by two sons: Jeff Austin and his wife Sheri and David Austin and his wife Monica; four grandchildren who adoringly knew him as Grandpa: Jake, Tyler, Camryn, and Sydney; and two sisters: Carol Haner and JoAnn Sofranko of New York. He was predeceased by his brother: Jere Austin.

At the request of the family, Jene’s services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Posted 3/15/24