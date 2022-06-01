Obituary: Jeanne M. Galego, 85

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

On Saturday, May 21, Jeanne McQuillen Galego, the loving wife of Paul F. Galego and mother of their five children, passed away peacefully in Tequesta, Fla. at the age of 85. She had been happily married to Paul for 63 years.

Jeanne was born in Reading, Penn. to Ann (Kalbach) and Mark C. McQuillen. She received her Bachelor’s degree in biology from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. in 1958. Following graduation, she taught at Sacred Heart Academy in Washington, D.C. before moving to Rhode Island.

Jeanne was the devoted mother of Marie (David) Schaller of East Greenwich, Max McQuillen of West Palm Beach, Fla., Frank Galego of West Palm Beach, Fla., Ann (Rob) Gridley of Milton, GA, and Benjamin (Christine) Galego of Jupiter, Fla. Jeanne delighted in her eight grandchildren: Kristen, Ann-Marie, Bruce, Alex, Diana, Samantha, Julia and Ryan, and her two great-grandchildren, Santiago and David. Jeanne leaves one brother, Mark McQuillen, of Marietta, GA.

Jeanne had a wonderful, effervescent personality; she was exceptionally generous, often placing others’ needs before her own. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Jeanne was a dedicated Roman Catholic and was a participant of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in East Greenwich, where she and Paul raised their five children. Jeanne also loved being a member of many social and volunteer groups. She was a member of the Pawtucket Junior Women’s League, Friends of the Library, League of Women Voters, East Greenwich PTG, and Greenwich Bay Women’s Club.

Jeanne made dear lifelong friends through her social groups. She was a member of the Pawtucket Supper Club for 60 years. She was an avid and accomplished golfer, playing in leagues at Quidnessett CC and her friends’ league, the Merry Whiffers. She was Paul’s ‘always dependable First Mate’ from their early days at East Greenwich Yacht Club, to their later adventures sailing the Caribbean out of the British Virgin Islands in their sailboat Paulie’s Baby. Jeanne loved learning, and her active mind enjoyed activities as varied as lively book club discussions, researching stocks for her investment club, learning new dance steps, and playing bridge. She enjoyed travel, both to visit her children and grandchildren, and with husband Paul to explore the culture and natural beauty of five continents.

Stylish Jeanne enjoyed working at Bailey, Banks and Biddle jewelry store in the Warwick Mall. She had a keen eye for beauty and fashion. She also worked with husband, Paul, at their business ventures at Galego Oil, Wickford Shellfish, and Wickford Marina. For the last 8 years, they split their time between homes in Wickford and Jupiter, Fla.

Jeanne characterized her life with the phrase, “Never a dull moment.” She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, June 5, from 3-6 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, also in East Greenwich. Burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.