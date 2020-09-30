Obituary: Jeanne C. Martorella, 95, NYC Rockette

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jeanne C. Martorella, 95, passed away Sept. 27. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Martorella. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Josephine (Borre) Janarella.

Jean had a career in classical ballet and dance, was a member of the USO and a founding member of the Rockettes. She also danced in the New York City Corps de Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. She eventually opened up her own studio and taught ballet and tap, after which she had volunteered in a great many community efforts to provide opportunities for positive engagement and activities for youth during the after school hours.

An avid sewer, she assisted a dressmaker in Forest Hills in making fine clothing specially tailored for individual customers. Her warm and engaging personality was also put to use during the holidays when she would assist other neighborhood store clerks or occasionally work for some of the local clothiers and department stores in sales.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen T. Martorella (Cindy) and Philip P. Martorella (John). She was the sister of the late Marie Ottaviano and Lawrence Janarella. She will be deeply missed the Martorella, Janarella, and Ottaviano families.

Her funeral will be private. A private burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music programs at the First Baptist Church in America, 75 North Main St., Providence, R.I., 02903, or First Lutheran Church, 118 Division St., East Greenwich, R.I. 02818. You can find the obituary at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.